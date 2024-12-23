Ogunjobi (groin) was a full participant in the Steelers' Monday walk-through, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Ogunjobi logging a full practice listing just two days before Wednesday's outing bodes extremely well for his status. The starting defensive end has missed back-to-back outings after suffering a groin injury in Week 15 against the Browns. If he doesn't return to the starting lineup for the Christmas game, he should at least be primed for a return as the Steelers play a tough Kansas City squad.