Ogunjobi posted 41 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, over 15 regular-season contests during the 2024 campaign.

Ogunjobi missed two games due to a groin injury late in the campaign but otherwise maintained a steady role along the Steelers' defensive line. He's finished with a tackle total in the 40s in five straight seasons and has logged between 1.5 and 3.0 sacks in all but one of those campaigns. Ogunjobi doesn't produce numbers that make him worthy of IDP consideration, but he's been a steady performer and will likely maintain the same role in 2025, when he'll be in the final year of the three-year deal he inked in 2023.