The Steelers released Ogunjobi on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Ogunjobi saw his role on the interior of Pittsburgh's defensive line shrink slightly in 2024, and now he's bound for free agency. He will turn 31 in June, so he could be an attractive option for another team looking to add a veteran presence on defense.
