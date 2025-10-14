Ogunjobi's six-game suspension was lifted by the NFL on Tuesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Ogunjobi was handed a six-game suspension by the NFL in March after he violated the league's policy regarding performance-enhancing substances. The Bills are on a bye for Week 7, so the 2017 third-rounder should be available for Week 8 against the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 26. Ogunjobi signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March after spending the past three seasons with the Steelers. He finished the 2024 regular season with 41 tackles (16 solo), including 1.5 sacks, across 15 games.