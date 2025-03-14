Ogunjobi has been suspended the first six regular-season games of the 2025 season for violation of the league's policy regarding performance-enhancing substances, Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard reports.

Ogunjobi is fresh off signing a one-year deal with Buffalo, but his six-game suspension could make it more difficult for the veteran defensive lineman to challenge DaQuan Jones for a starting spot next to Ed Oliver. Across 15 regular-season appearances with Pittsburgh in 2024, he tallied 41 tackles (16 solo) and 1.5 sacks.