Ogunjobi (groin) was a full participant in Monday's walk-through practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

The defensive tackle missed Pittsburgh's last two games with a groin injury, but he should be ready to go for Wednesday's game against the Chiefs. Over 13 appearances on the season, Ogunjobi has tallied 37 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

