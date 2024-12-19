Ogunjobi (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice and is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Ogunjobi was unable to play in the Steelers' Week 15 loss to the Eagles due to a groin injury he suffered against the Browns in Week 14. He was listed as a limited practice participant all week, and his official status for Saturday's AFC North clash may not be known until the Steelers release the inactive players list approximately 90 minutes before the 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff. If Ogunjobi is unable to play, Dean Lowry and Isaiahh Loudermilk would both see increased snaps at defensive end alongside starter Cameron Heyward.