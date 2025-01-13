Fautanu (knee) told reporters Monday that he will be "100 percent" for OTAs this offseason, Mark Kaboly of 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh reports.

Fautanu, a 2024 first-round pick from Washington, sustained a season-ending knee injury in the Steelers' Week 2 win over the Broncos. However, his comments Monday suggest that he'll be ready to participate in Pittsburgh's offseason activities, typically beginning in late May. Fautanu is expected to compete with Broderick Jones for the Steelers' top right tackle spot once he returns to the field.