Tay Glover-Wright: Waived by Eagles
Glover-Wright was waived by the Eagles on Saturday, Adam Caplan of ESPN reports.
Glover-Wright failed to make enough of an impression during training camp and the team's early preseason contests. The team has decided to let him go as a result, allowing him to join a roster elsewhere.
