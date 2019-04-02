Mays will work out for the Seahawks on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mays hasn't suited up in an NFL game since the 2015 season with the Raiders. The 31-year-old safety has connections to the Seahawks as he played for head coach Pete Carroll at the University of Southern California before being second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. The Seahawks have their starting safeties -- Bradley McDougald and Tedric Thompson -- so Mays would serve in a reserve role with special teams duties if he was offered a contract.