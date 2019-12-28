Play

Anger has signed a three-year contract extension with the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Anger was drafted in 2012 and has played for the Jaguars and Buccaneers before signing with the Texans. In his first year with the club he has averaged 46.2 yards per punt. He has also placed 21 punts inside the 20-yard-line on 71 attempts with only two touch-backs.

