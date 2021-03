Anger was released by the Texans on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.

The 32-year-old posted respectable numbers as a specialist for the Texans last season, booting to a 46.4 yards-per-punt average while posting a long of 67. There is no clear replacement at the punter position with Anger out of the fold, meaning Houston will have to address the vacancy during April's draft or a later stage of free agency.