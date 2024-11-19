Stroud completed 23 of 34 passes for 257 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed three times for 26 yards in the Texans' 34-10 win over the Cowboys on Monday night.

Stroud didn't have to do an inordinate amount through the air with Joe Mixon once again putting together a dominant performance that included three rushing TDs. The second-year signal-caller still furnished a solid yardage total and connected with eight different targets, including on four occasions with the returning Nico Collins. Stroud's yardage total was his second highest since Week 5, and he'll next take aim at the Titans' defense in a Week 12 home divisional clash.