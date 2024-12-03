General Manager Nick Caserio said Tuesday that Harris (calf) may be back "sooner rather than later," Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Harris has not been able to play at all this season due to a soft-tissue calf injury, but he's eligible to be activated from injured reserve as soon as after Houston's bye in Week 14. With teammate Azeez Al-Shaair having been issued a three-game suspension Tuesday for a brutal hit on quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Harris could be in line for a significant role as soon as he's available again.