Harris (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Tuesday.

The outside linebacker missed Houston's season finale against Tennessee after logging a trio of limited practices last week, but that decision was likely a precaution with the Texans locked into the AFC's No. 4 seed. Harris' status will still be worth monitoring as the practice week continues ahead of Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Chargers. The 2022 third-round pick played on 82, 97 and 68 percent of the defensive snaps, respectively, in the three regular-season games he played in following a December return from a calf injury.