Harris (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card round game against the Chargers, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.

Harris was able to end the week with consecutive full practices, so it appears that he is trending toward playing Saturday after being sidelined for the Texans' Week 18 win over the Titans. Unless he suffers a setback, Harris should start at linebacker alongside Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o while Neville Hewitt, Jake Hansen and Devin White provide rotational depth.