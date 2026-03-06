The Texans signed Schultz (calf) to a one-year, $12.6 million contract extension through the 2027 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Schultz's contract now contains $17.6 million guaranteed after he set new career highs in targets (106) and catches (82) last season en route to 777 yards and three touchdowns. A reliable safety blanket over the middle for C.J. Stroud, Schultz should remain atop the Texans' depth chart at tight end next season.