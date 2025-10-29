Texans' Dalton Schultz: Not practicing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schultz (undisclosed) isn't practicing Wednesday but is expected to return later this week, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
He was listed with back and shoulder injuries last week but was cleared to play Friday on the final injury report. Schultz then played into the fourth quarter of a 26-15 win over the 49ers, though he appeared to be in pain and briefly left the game at one point. He still managed a 77 percent route share, tied for second on the team, while catching two of three targets for 24 yards. It sounds like Schultz is banged up but still expected to play this Sunday against the Broncos.
