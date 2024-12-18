Stingley finished Sunday's 20-12 win over Miami with five tackles (three solo) and two interceptions.

Both of Stingley's interceptions came in the fourth quarter on passes from Tua Tagovailoa that were intended for top wideout Tyreek Hill. Stingley's second pick took place in the last two minutes of the game which sealed Houston's win. Stingley is now up to five interceptions through 14 regular-season games, four of which have come over the last four games. He'll look to add to that total against the Chiefs on Saturday.