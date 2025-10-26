Smith (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

The Texans activated Smith from injured reserve Saturday after the rookie third-rounder ended the week with back-to-back full practices. He was still listed as questionable for Week 8, but he's been officially cleared to make his return after going through pregame warmups. Prior to his injury, Smith saw most of his work on special teams while also contributing to the secondary in a rotational role and logged four tackles (two solo) across two regular-season games.