Smith (undisclosed) was placed on the injured reserve list Wednesday.

The 2025 third-round pick from USC played 33 total snaps (25 on special teams, eight on defense) and recorded two total tackles in the Texans' Week 9 loss to the Broncos, but he appears to have sustained an injury in the process. Smith will now be forced to miss the team's next four games on IR. Expect Tremon Smith to operate as Houston's top reserve boundary corner while the rookie is sidelined.