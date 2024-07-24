Mixon missed the Texans' last two practices with a tight hamstring, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston reports. "Joe will be fine," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. "Joe may miss a little time, but he'll be fine."

Wilson's report provides clarity to what had been previously been an undisclosed injury for Mixon. The Texans aren't concerned about the injury, and the decision to hold Mixon out appears to be precautionary. The team signed Cam Akers to add depth to the position group while Mixon is sidelined.