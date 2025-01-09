Jones (quadriceps) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

For a second week in a row, Jones is enduring practice restrictions due to a quad injury. During Monday's loss at Detroit, he still handled 62 percent of snaps en route to 15 touches for 75 yards from scrimmage, while backup RB Cam Akers had a 31 percent snap share and eight touches for 69 total yards, most of them on a 58-yard rush. Jones will have two more chances to log a full session this week before the Vikings potentially tag him with a designation for Monday's wild-card contest at the Rams.