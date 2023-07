The Vikings placed Carter on the active/PUP list with an undisclosed injury Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Carter signed with Minnesota as an UDFA out of Army at the end of April, but he's dealing with an undisclosed injury and won't be available to start training camp. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, but the 23-year-old is eligible to practice and/or play at any point during the preseason.