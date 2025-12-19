Vikings' Brian O'Neill: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
O'Neill (heel) was a limited participant at practice Thursday.
O'Neill was unable to practice Wednesday as he was nursing a heel injury, but he was able to return to the field Thursday, albeit in limited fashion. The offensive lineman will have one more shot to log a full practice prior to Sunday's contest against the Giants.
