Vikings' Caleb Banks: Expected back for training camp

Coach Kevin O'Connell said in June that Banks (foot), who did not participate in spring practices, is expected to be ready by the start of training camp, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Minnesota's rookies are set to report to training camp by July 26, with training camp kicking off for the full team a few days later Aug. 1. The Vikings took a cautious approach in the spring with Banks, whom Minnesota drafted 18th overall in April. Banks sat out spring practices while recovering from a broken bone in his foot, which the defensive tackle out of Florida sustained at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.