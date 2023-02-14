Cook will undergo surgery to address a shoulder injury Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings in 2022, the first such full season of his career, despite continuing to manage a lingering shoulder injury initially suffered back in 2019. The 27-year-old rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 264 carries last season, with another 39 catches for 295 yards and two scores on 56 targets, though his 4.4 YPC was a career-low mark. Cook's shoulder surgery could impact his availability for the start of OTAs, but as long as he's fully healthy by the start of the 2023 campaign the four-time Pro Bowler will be in good position for another productive fantasy season as one of the Vikings' top offensive playmakers.