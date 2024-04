Harper signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent Saturday.

Harper (5-foot-8 and 160 pounds) was an electric return man at Mercer, bringing back three punts and one kickoff for touchdowns across three years. As a wideout, Harper amassed 159-1,929-13 through the air and 56-458-6 as a rusher. Special teams would likely be Harper's path to an NFL job as a rookie.