Vikings' Everson Griffen: Set to return to team
Griffen (personal) will resume team activities Wednesday.
The team announced his return but didn't specify if he would return to practice or if he's a candidate to play this week against New Orleans. Griffen stepped away from the team after Week 2 to receive a mental health evaluation after he was involved in a string of concerning incidents, including an assault threat directed toward staff members at a Minneapolis hotel.
