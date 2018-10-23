Vikings' Everson Griffen: Set to return to team

Griffen (personal) will resume team activities Wednesday.

The team announced his return but didn't specify if he would return to practice or if he's a candidate to play this week against New Orleans. Griffen stepped away from the team after Week 2 to receive a mental health evaluation after he was involved in a string of concerning incidents, including an assault threat directed toward staff members at a Minneapolis hotel.

