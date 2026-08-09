Vikings' Jay Ward: Enters concussion protocol

Ward was placed in the NFL's concussion protocol Sunday, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Ward likely sustained the concussion during Sunday's training camp activities. The safety will now need to progress through the NFL's five-step process and be cleared by an independent neurologist before being permitted to play in any games. Ward's absence means Tavierre Thomas, Jakobe Thomas or Jacob Thomas will likely see snaps at strong safety during Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants.