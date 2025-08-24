The Vikings traded Howell along with a 2026 sixth-round draft pick to Philadelphia on Sunday in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2026 and a seventh-round selection in 2027, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Howell had been slated to back up starting QB J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota, but that role will now go to Carson Wentz, who is set to sign with the Vikings, per Rapoport. As for Howell, he'll likely be behind both Jalen Hurts and Tanner McKee on the Eagles' QB depth chart, though McKee is dealing with a finger injury and may not be ready to play by Week 1. Philadelphia also has Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kyle McCord currently on the roster, though at least one -- and likely both -- will almost certainly be cut in the coming days.