Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said Thursday that Howell will start Saturday's preseason game against the Patriots.

Howell completed 11 of 13 passes for 105 yards and rushed four times for two yards and a touchdown during Minnesota's preseason opener against Houston, which he entered after J.J. McCarthy started the first drive. Top wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) won't be available Saturday, but Jordan Addison (suspension) remains eligible to suit up for preseason action despite having to delay his regular-season debut until Week 4. It seems more likely than not, though, that O'Connell will sit the rest of Minnesota's starters alongside McCarthy, however.