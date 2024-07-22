Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Hockenson (knee) will start training camp on the active/PUP list, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

O'Connell said Hockenson is "well ahead of schedule" in his recovery from ACL undergone late January, per Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, but he also said "the significant injury that it was, we want to make sure everything is done the right way." It sounds like the Vikings will continue taking a cautious approach while working Hockenson back into action, and given that the standout tight end still remains without a timetable to return, his availability for Week 1 remains doubtful. Once back on the field, it could take Hockenson some time to ramp up to pre-injury form in terms of production, so it won't be surprising if he gets off to a slow start once healthy, then improves down the stretch of the 2024 season.