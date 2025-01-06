Hockenson had two receptions on eight targets for nine yards in Sunday's 31-9 loss to the Lions.

Horrible catch rates was the theme for the Vikings' receiving unit in Sunday's NFC North battle for the No. 1 seed in the conference. Hockenson, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison combined for just six receptions on 23 targets (26 percent catch rate) in quarterback Sam Darnold's worst game of an otherwise impressive season. The 28-year-old Hockenson finishes the regular season with 41 receptions, 455 yards and no touchdowns in an injury-shortened campaign. Minnesota's entire offense will try to get back on track ahead of next Monday's wild-card round matchup against the Rams.