The Vikings signed Scott to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Scott signed with the Vikings' practice squad in late August after failing to make the Colts' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He wasn't elevated for a single game during the 2024 season, but he'll be a part of Minnesota's 90-man roster when the new league year starts March 12, which will allow him to train with the Vikings' coaching staff and participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp. Scott has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game since signing with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in May of 2023.