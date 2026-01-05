Branch announced Monday that he will forgo his remaining eligibility at Georgia to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com reports.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound receiver will be moving on to the NFL following three seasons of college football, the first two of which he spent at USC. After transferring to Georgia ahead of the 2025 campaign, Branch erupted for 81 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games as a junior. The 21-year-old is an elusive, twitchy receiver who projects as a true slot man at the next level. He's also a dynamic return man, which should help his draft stock come April.