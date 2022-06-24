Burakovsky (hand) won't play Friday in Game 5 versus the Lightning, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Burakovsky will miss his third straight game with the injury he sustained in Game 2. The 27-year-old's status is uncertain for Sunday's Game 6 should the Lightning win Friday to keep the series going.
