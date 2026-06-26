Senators' Andre Burakovsky: Traded for draft pick

Burakovsky was acquired by Ottawa from Chicago on Friday in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.

Burakovsky has one campaign remaining on his five-year, $27.5 million contract before he's eligible to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2027. The 31-year-old had 11 goals and 33 points in 75 outings with the Blackhawks in 2025-26. It was his fourth straight regular season with under 40 points after setting a career high of 61 in 80 regular-season outings with Colorado in 2021-22. Burakovsky is unlikely to match his previous high, but he still should be a serviceable middle-six forward for the Senators.