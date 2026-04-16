Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Posts assist in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burakovsky notched an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
Burakovsky had a wretched end to the campaign, posting just three points over 24 outings after the Olympic break. The 31-year-old winger totaled 11 goals, 22 assists, 87 shots on net and a minus-32 rating over 75 appearances this season. He's still under contract for one more season, so he'll likely be a candidate for middle-six minutes in 2026-27 unless the Blackhawks can swing a trade.
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