Lehkonen logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots over 26:01 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Stars.

Lehkonen picked up the secondary helper on Cale Makar's goal midway through the first period. With the assist, Lehkonen extends his career-best point streak to seven games, during which he has four goals and four assists. Colorado head coach values the Finn, is considered a hard worker. "I'm not seeing any changes in his game," Bednar told Peter Baugh of The Athletic when asked if anything has shifted during the point streak. "We've talked about his work ethic, his competitiveness. He's going to get chances. Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don't." Lehkonen has 14 points (10 on the power play) over 17 games.