Hunt scored a goal on his lone shot over 14:03 of ice time in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Senators.

Hunt joined the barrage of scoring, lighting the lamp on a drive from the point to give the Avalanche a 6-0 lead. It was the second goal and third point over the last four games for the veteran blueliner, who has been a lineup regular with Bowen Byram (lower body) and Josh Manson (lower body) sidelined.