Makar was removed from Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Ducks immediately prior to the end of regulation with an undisclosed injury, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Makar's final shift of the night ended with 2:57 left in regulation. Colorado head coach Jared Bednar said following the game that the defenseman is "dealing with something" which prevented him from participating in overtime or the shootout. The Avalanche are back in business Sunday night at Los Angeles, and Makar's status will be of primary concern leading up to the 8:00 PM ET start. Sam Malinski is up with the team in case Makar misses time.
