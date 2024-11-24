Makar notched two assists, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Panthers.

Makar has five points and a plus-5 rating over the last three games. The Avalanche appear to be rounding into form now that most of their regulars are healthy, and that's good news for the players who held the fort early in the season. Makar continues to be the cream of the crop for defensemen, racking up eight goals, 22 helpers, 62 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 21 appearances. He's earned 13 of his points on the power play and should continue to be excellent in all situations.