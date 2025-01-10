De Haan played for the second game in a row in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

De Haan had been scratched for the prior four games. He may have a path to steady playing time if Samuel Girard (upper body) ends up being out for a while. For the season, de Haan has six assists, 36 shots on net, 42 hits, 45 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 32 appearances. He has not gotten on the scoresheet since he had an assist Dec. 10 versus the Penguins.