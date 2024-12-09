Mittelstadt produced two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

Mittelstadt has three helpers over his last two games after going eight contests without a point. The 26-year-old appears to be benefiting from having Ross Colton back from a broken foot and playing on the second line. Mittelstadt is up to 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists), 48 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 29 appearances. He remains in a second-line role and probably won't face a lot of pressure to maintain that spot as long as the Avalanche play fairly well overall.