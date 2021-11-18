Landeskog scored an empty-net goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Landeskog set up Nazem Kadri for the game-tying goal at 2:19 of the third period before sealing the win with an empty-netter in the final minute. The 28-year-old Landeskog has amassed four goals and six helpers in his last six games. The Swede is up to 14 points, 33 shots on net, 18 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating in 11 outings overall while maintaining a top-line spot.