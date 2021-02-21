Landeskog had two shots on net over 19:01 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 win over Vegas.

Landeskog, who was activated off the COVID-19 protocol list earlier this week, played for the first time since Feb. 2. That layoff may have factored into the decision to have him skate on the third line -- he's normally on the top unit with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. It's unclear if the third line will be his new home, perhaps a way to balance scoring among the lines, but it should be noted that Landeskog maintained his spot on the power play, logging nearly six minutes while Golden Knights were in the penalty box.