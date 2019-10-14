Cole (hip) was lifted from injured reserve Monday, per the NHL's official media site.

Cole was cleared for action last Wednesday, and now he has enough practices under his belt to slot into the lineup. The veteran will be a welcomed addition to be blue line, as Cole has finished above a 50.5 Corsi For percentage in four straight seasons despite starting a heavy majority of his shifts in the defensive zone. It's unclear where he'll slot in for Monday's game against the Capitals, but he should play an important role on the penalty kill.