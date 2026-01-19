site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Avalanche's Ivan Ivan: Up from AHL
RotoWire Staff
Ivan was called up by the Avalanche on Monday.
Ivan was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Friday. He has an assist in eight outings with the Avalanche in 2025-26. He also has two goals and 10 points in 32 appearances with AHL Colorado.
