Ivan was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Friday.

Ivan played in Friday's 7-3 loss to the Predators but didn't record a point. The 23-year-old has shuffled between leagues frequently as the Avalanche look to accrue cap savings and also make sure young players continue to get plenty of ice time in the AHL. The Avalanche's next game is Monday versus the Capitals, so Ivan should have no trouble getting the necessary appearance with the Eagles before potentially getting another recall.